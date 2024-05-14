Eight commuters were wounded when a passenger van skidded off the national highway while traveling from Sofronio Española to Buliluyan on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened in a curve in Barangay Labog, Sofronio Española, at around 9 a.m., according to the Quezon police.

Melnard Canque, 45, the van driver, reportedly lost control of the wheels while negotiating a slippery curve.

Responding personnel from the MDRRMO brought the injured passengers to the Sofronio Espanola District Hospital for treatment.