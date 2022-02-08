Eight former rebels (FR) received financial assistance from the provincial government of Palawan on Monday.

Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) officer Abigail Ablaña said the FRs received P25,000 each, under the Local Social Integration Program (LSIP) of the provincial government, which aims to help them start a new life.

“[Ito] ang paunang cash assistance para sa kanilang pagsisimula. Walo ulit ang ating nabigyan ng LSIP cash assistance na mga sumuko at nagbalik loob,” Ablaña said.

Courtesy of Reyshell Penas/PIO Palawan

The assistance was handed to the FRs by Ablaña, POP Deputy Director for Operations retired police colonel Gabriel Lopez, and P/Col. Andrico Nangit from the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO).

Aside from the LSIP, the FRs also received assistance from the national government under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), through the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Courtesy of Reyshell Penas/PIO Palawan

Ablaña said since 2013, LSIP has assisted 192 former rebels, 178 of whom already received P25,000 cash assistance and 85 are also on process for housing assistance from the National Housing Authority (NHA) under the (E-CLIP), where 147 are also enrolled.

“[Out of 192] ‘yong 80 naman ay pinrocess natin for housing assistance kasi ang E-CLIP ay may housing assistance na aside from livelihood assistance,” she said.