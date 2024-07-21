Eight individuals were arrested in an operation against illegal cockfighting in Purok Pagkakaisa, Barangay Sta. Monica, Puerto Princesa City, on Sunday morning, July 21.

The arrested individuals were identified as Edgar Lucio Nalica, 28; Jeyson Alonsagay Cajela, 34; Louie Nasisito Samallano, 25; Ruben Austria Ortega, 18; Benjie Campos, 23; Mateo Tecson Hoyohoy, 26; Arnold Init Calixtro, 47; and Jimmy Mortel Tan, 58.

According to the report from Puerto Princesa City Police Station (PS) 2, the operation was conducted following a tip about illegal cockfighting activities in the area.

Station personnel, including Police Captain Alan Delos Santos, responded to verify the information, resulting in the arrest of the eight individuals.

Injured roosters, cockfighting paraphernalia, and ₱2,370 in cash were seized at the site.

The suspects will face charges for violating Presidential Decree No. 1602, which prohibits illegal cockfighting.