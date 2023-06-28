Local police apprehended eight individuals wanted for their involvement in illegal gambling activities in a law enforcement operation conducted on Monday, June 26, in Sitio Ongolan, Barangay Poblacion, Araceli.

The arrested individuals were identified as 46-year-old Jona Plascencia Lozano, 51-year-old Beverlyn Revillas Valdescona, 53-year-old Mary Jane Acosta Pantinople, 37-year-old Jennilyn Barong Songcayaon, 32-year-old Meriam Palay Palad, 56-year-old Vergenita Agawin Tabang, 27-year-old Gerald Acosta Agawin, and 50-year-old Jose Abrina Acosta.

The joint operation was carried out by personnel from the Araceli Municipal Police Station, Palawan PPO Provincial Intelligence Unit, 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, Palawan CIT-RID 4B, and Dumaran Municipal Police Station based on the warrants of arrest issued by the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Araceli-Dumaran in Palawan.

The warrants were issued for their alleged violation of Section 1(A)(1) of Presidential Decree 1602, with a recommended bail amount of P30,000 each.

The arrested persons are under police custody and will be turned over to the issuing courts for the proper disposition of their cases.