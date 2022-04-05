Easter makes a stop at SM! And bunnies, toys, chocolates, candies and lots of egg-citement celebrate the hope and new life that comes with spring and Christ’s resurrection.

The SM Store’s Kids’ Accessories section is a great Easter bunny stop. There are fun and functional plush Bunny Headphones, Bunny Arm Pillows, Bunny Plush Round pillows, Plush Cuddle Buddies Rabbit pillows, and Bunny fans.

Snack Exchange has chocolates, candies, and other sweet treats for your Easter Egg Hunt! There are colorful toy eggs and baskets from Dutche Chocolates; as well as lollipops in festive spring colors, swirls, and Easter shapes like bunny ears and colored eggs. An egg-citing surprise awaits kids with Kinder Joy’s hidden toys.

Adorable 60cm Plush Cuddle Rabbit buddy from AXCS at Kid’s Accessories Department at The SM Store

To hug and to hold. Fluffy Kawaii Bunnies from Toy Kingdom.

There’ a lot of egg-citement in Easter Egg Hunting with these colorful eggs, bucket and a Peter Rabbit plush. Items are sold separately at Toy Kingdom

Tuck a bouquet of these Swirl Pops to your Easter basket.

Egg-citing Treat from Dutche Chocolate only from SM Snack Exchange.

Colorful swirl egg-shaped hard candies add a new twist for your egg hunting experience.

Hop in for a sweet and Easter surprise toy with Kinder Joy.

Easter Chick Candy Jar from SM Snack Exchange.

Toy Kingdom has amazing stuff that highlight the Easter Spirit with its cuddly Kawaii Bunny plushies. There are colorful and delightful eggs, wonderful pails and baskets that you can design for Easter egg hunting.

Shop in-store or online and celebrate the Eggs-traordinary Easter Fun with the SM Store, SM Snack Exchange and Toy Kingdom. Visit www.thesmstore.com or order via The SM Store Call To Deliver services at #143SM (#14376) and have a personal shopper assists you.