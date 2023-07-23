Severe Tropical Storm (STS) Egay underwent rapid intensification, last located at 4:00 AM this Monday, approximately 565 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora. It carries near the center maximum winds of 140 kilometers per hour, with gusts reaching 170 kilometers per hour, and is moving westward at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour.

According to PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina, because of Egay, the southwest monsoon is being strengthened, resulting in expected rainfall in some parts of Western Visayas and Southern Luzon. Though there is no direct impact, the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas are the most affected areas by Egay.

It is also possible for Egay to get closer to land and affect Cagayan Valley, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte. It is essential to be cautious and prepared because the most significant impact of the storm is expected from the evening of July 25 until July 26.

PAGASA has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) due to Severe Tropical Storm (STS) Egay. TCWS #2 is in effect for the southeaster portion of Isabela and the northeastern portion of Catanduanes. Meanwhile, TCWS #1 has been raised for the following areas: Batanes, Cagayan, the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and the northern portion of Pangasinan, as well as the northern and eastern portions of Nueva Ecija, and the northern and southern portions of Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, the rest of Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, and Biliran.

This means that areas under TCWS #2 can expect more severe impacts from the storm’s winds compared to areas under TCWS #1. Residents in all these affected regions should closely monitor weather updates and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and preparedness for STS Egay’s potential impact.

Forecast accumulated rainfall today

•50-100 mm: Catanduanes, the northeastern portion of Camarines Sur, and the northern portion of Camarines Norte

Forecast accumulated rainfall tomorrow

•Above 200 mm: The northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan

•100-200 mm: The rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, the western portion of Abra and the northern portion of Apayao

•50-100 mm: Batanes, the northern and eastern portions of Isabela, the rest of Apayao, the rest of Abra, Kalinga, the western portion of Mountain Province, Benguet, La Union, and the western portion of Pangasinan

Forecast accumulated rainfall on Wednesday

•Above 200 mm: Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte

•100-200 mm: The northern portion of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, Abra, and Ilocos Sur,

•50-100 mm: The rest of mainland Cagayan, Kalinga, the western portion of Mountain Province, Benguet, La Union, and Pangasinan.

Forecast rainfall are generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas. Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are highly likely especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days.

In addition, Egay may also enhance the Southwest Monsoon, bringing occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas in the next three days.

Minor to moderate impacts from gale-force winds are possible within any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 2 are in effect. Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are also possible within any of the areas where Wind Signal No.1 is hoisted. Current forecast scenario shows that the highest wind signal that may be hoisted will be Wind Signal No. 4 or 5 (e.g., typhoon-force wind threat).

Egay and the enhanced Southwest Monsoon may also bring gusty conditions over the following areas not under any Wind Signal, especially in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds:

•Today: CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Visayas, and the northern portions of Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga.

•Tomorrow: Luzon, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and the northern portion of Northern Mindanao and Dinagat Islands.

•Wednesday: Luzon and Visayas.

Under the influence of EGAY, a Gale Warning is in effect over several coastal waters along the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon, the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, the seaboards of Southeastern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Northeastern Mindanao. Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts. For larger vessels, operating in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. Mariners without proper experience or operating ill-equipped vessels are advised to remain in port or seek safe harbor. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #3 issued at 5:00 AM today.

In the next 24 hours, EGAY may also bring moderate to rough seas (2.0 to 3.0 m) over the coastal waters outside the Gale Warning area along the western and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon, the remaining seaboards of Visayas, and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao. Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing over these waters. If inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels, avoid navigating in these conditions.