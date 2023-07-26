The combined effect of Typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon, bringing heavy rainfall and flooding, has forced the evacuation of approximately 44 families in the towns of El Nido, San Vicente, and Roxas in Northern Palawan.

As of 6 p.m. on July 26, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported that many of the families were evacuated to safe shelters in their towns, while 15 families sought refuge with their relatives.

The PDRRMO further stated that Egay’s impact resulted in both flooding and landslides in the towns of Coron and San Vicente. Meanwhile, in El Nido, residents reported recurring flooding in Barangay Corong-Corong.

Moreover, numerous uprooted trees in Coron, San Vicente, and Narra were reported, posing significant risks to properties and residents’ safety.

In response, each municipality promptly initiated clearing operations to remove fallen trees and debris.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with occasional heavy (2.5-4.5 with occasional 7.5-15 liters/meter² per hour) rains are expected over Northern Palawan within 1 to 2 hours, according Rainfall Advisory No. 13 #VIS_PRSD -Busuanga Radar released by PAGASA.

The above conditions are being experienced over El Nido and northern portion of Taytay, which may continue for 2-3 hours and may affect nearby areas. (with a report from R. Rodriguez)