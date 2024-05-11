Billiards icon Efren “Bata” Reyes has partnered with a leading UK private equity firm to showcase high-level billiards play and other projects intended to foster connection with sports enthusiasts.

Mansion sports, which specializes in investments across sports facilities, sports news portals, and sports entertainment, made the announcement about the partnership with Reyes via a statement released on Tuesday, May 7.

This coincided with Mansion Sports’ debut of an eCommerce platform catering to global billiards worldwide.

“We are honored to have Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes as a Mansion Sports Brand Ambassador and are excited to work together to bring the sport of billiards to new heights.” said Denis Keet, Managing Director of Mansion Sports.

“We believe that Reyes brings decades of experience and a storied career to the partnership. His achievements have not only earned him numerous titles and awards but also a substantial fan base and respect within the sports community,” Keet added.

Reyes’ involvement is seen as an initiative to deliver thrilling matches and gameplay that are hoped to leave a lasting impact on the billiards community.

Mansion Sports Billiards will launch the partnership by offering high-quality cues, stylish tables, and top-notch accessories. The platform is designed to elevate the playing experience for enthusiasts.

Starting in Vietnam, Mansion Sports Billiards has plans to expand globally.

Reyes, renowned for his exceptional skill and long-standing dominance in billiards, joins Mansion Sports as Brand Ambassador.

The partnership will leverage Reyes’s stature in the billiards community to bolster Mansion Sports’ presence through various events and initiatives.