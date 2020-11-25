Educators are asking public to stop poking fun at modules, parents teaching kids

(Third from left to right) College professor Fr. Eugene Elivera, followed by Palawan DepEd SDS Dr. Natividad Bayubay (in pink)|| File Image

They were referring to popular social media posts showing photos of family members doing their child’s modules and that grades should be given to them and not the child.

Local educators are asking the public to stop poking fun at modules supposedly being done by family members in lieu of students, and instead encourage proper involvement of parents in each child’s learning needs amidst the pandemic.

Teacher and Catholic priest Fr. Eugene Elivera gave his thoughts on the issue of parents answering modules on behalf of their children, saying that this should not be a laughing matter. Instead, parents being involved in their children’s education, especially with the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 crisis, should be encouraged, not shamed.

“With regards to students and parents, nababahala ako kasi ginagawang katatawanan ang paggawa ng modules si ate, si kuya, si mommy, si daddy. Hindi ito matter na dapat pagtatawanan kasi hindi ba ito rin ang pangarap natin na that parents should be involved in the education of the child? Now that they are directly involved tapos pagtatawanan natin?” he said Monday in a press conference.

“‘Yong involved na ang mga magulang sa pag-aaral ng mga estudyante tapos pagtatawanan natin? ‘Yong wala nga silang maituro pero andoon pa rin ang magulang? I think that on social media hindi dapat natin gawing katatawanan ito,” he added.

Department of Education (DepEd) Palawan Schools Division Superintendent (SDS) Dr. Natividad Bayubay said the same day that parents have been equipped with the proper knowledge on how to assist their children with distance learning methods, and this should be enough for them to help their children throughout the school year.

“There was already an orientation of parents before October 5. Lahat ng parents ay dapat nasa mga paaralan. Mayroong mahigit isang oras na orientation, kasama iyon sa pagbibigay ng mga textbooks ng mga bata. Required iyon at the start of classes, the whole month of September ang orientation ng parents within their locality. So hindi totoo na hindi naturuan ang parents how to handle modules,” she said.

Bayubay added that teachers are also able to detect whether or not their students indeed answered their own modules by seeing differences in handwriting.