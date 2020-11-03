EducationUSA hosts a series of events for literacy month

On October 13, EducationUSA hosted its first virtual graduate studies fair in which 25 U.S. graduate school representatives met with 215 prospective students on Zoom.

In celebration of National Literacy Month in October, EducationUSA Philippines staged a series of educational programs designed to enhance college application literacy throughout the Philippines.

The majority of the participating higher education institutions offer financial aid to international students and virtual program options. A representative from Fulbright Philippines also shared information regarding scholarship opportunities. In recent years, the number of Filipinos attending graduate programs in the United States has grown significantly.

On October 24, EducationUSA advisers and Filipino alumni from U.S. universities welcomed 130 Filipinos to EducationUSA’s fourth annual university application drive, conducted virtually this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Junior and senior high school students interested in studying in the United States, as well as first-year college students who plan to transfer to a U.S. college in the coming year, participated in the program. Representatives from standardized testing organizations ACT, IELTS, TOEFL, Common App, and Pearson joined as resource speakers.

Participants cycled through online breakout rooms during the Zoom event to receive tailored advice on narrowing down their college options, filling out the FAFSA and CSS Profile, understanding the different standardized test options, completing the Common App, and writing an effective college essay.

Following these events, EducationUSA presented at four college and career fairs for high school students, hosted by Everest Academy, Multiple Intelligence International School, Philippine Science High School Davao campus, and Life Academy International.

EducationUSA closed out Literacy Month with a Statement of Purpose Writing Workshop for 83 students interested in studying in the United States, and a webinar for graduate students on October 30.

EducationUSA is now gearing up for a series of events to be held during International Education Week, November 16 to 20.

EducationUSA provides free advising services to prospective international students in more than 170 countries, and offers student resources and tools to navigate the Five Steps to U.S. Study: researching schools, identifying financing, completing the application, obtaining a student visa, and preparing for departure. There are more than 4,500 accredited higher education institutions in the United States, and an EducationUSA adviser can help students define their priorities in order to narrow their options and plan their college careers. EducationUSA does not offer scholarships but can assist students in identifying financial assistance opportunities.