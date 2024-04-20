School teachers, students, and representatives of indigenous groups completed a 3-day seminar in Brooke’s Point on Thursday.

Resource speakers from DepEd Palawan and the youth-led, nonprofit organizations Center for Youth Advocacy and Networking (CYAN) and Government Watch (GWatch) under their program Multiply-Ed (X-Ed) presented techniques used in improving transparency, participation, and accountability in education governance.

The Multiply-Ed Briefing-Orientation Seminar on School Level Monitoring with School Governance Councils was conducted under X-Ed, a program manned by CYAN and GWatch as a way to improve the transparency, accountability, and sustainability of educational practices.

Eighteen participants, all either members or stakeholders in public high schools from Rizal, Aborlan, and Bataraza were taught by the X-Ed facilitators techniques in interviewing respondents with marginalized identities, monitoring the quality and efficacy of learning materials and classroom constructions, as well as stimulating external stakeholders to actively participate in school improvement.

Accountability in education

X-Ed started in 2021 by monitoring the learning continuity plans (LCP) for Senior High School students, along with evaluating the transition from online learning to face-to-face classes nationwide.

Phase 1 of the project was dedicated to monitoring the efficacy of the educational practices that stemmed from the pandemic, such as the use of modules, the distance learning, and blended mode of learning.

Leizl Adame, executive director of CYAN noted that Phase 2 was a continuation of holding the education government responsive, resilient, and accountable for their implementation of learning.

“Before yung minonitor natin ay sa [Basic Education] LCPs, ngayon ay nakafocus tayo sa mga program na binibigay ng DepEd for marginalized sectors. At the same time, continuous yung pag-encourage natin sa ‘accountabili-teams’, kung tatawagin natin, para i-monitor din yung school structures and buildings or improvements ng kanilang mga schools,” Adame said.

Present during the event were five IP participants, including two from the IPMR Youth of Rizal. They will then volunteer and work with local school governance councils (SGCs) and other stakeholders in evaluating the conditions and areas for improvement in their schools, particularly on how it will affect those in the marginalized sector.

Dina Pascual, Rizal’s indigenous people’s mandatory representative, spoke during the second day of the event. Pascual previously worked with one of the local IP facilitators of Multiply-Ed, and expressed her support with the goals of X-Ed.

“Sa aming paguusap nakaraan, ang target ng organization na ito ay tumulong sa DepEd kung paano ma-bridge ang kakulangan ng edukasyon sa katutubong pamamayanan,” Pascual said.

“Kung tingnan natin yung statistic record ng katutubong nag-aaral sa bawat elementary school at secondary, parang madami sila, kaya lang karamihan ay hindi nakakapagtapos dahil una, doon sa financial status kaya’t nagda-drop out na, pangalawa kakulangan ng supporta sa mga pamilya. Pangatlo yung talagang nakakabahala, yung early marriage,” she added.

Community involvement in educating Palaweño youth

The second day of the event was dedicated to training the participants in encouraging the support of external stakeholders in improving school facilities and programs. The facilitators noted that the seminar itself was not about monitoring and collecting data for research, but was an active process in ensuring that the things that supported youth education stood strong.

Faith Santos, Research Associate for GWatch and Project Officer for Learning in X-Ed Philippines, noted that although the program honed the skills of those who were directly participating in school governance, X-Ed’s mandate was for “downward accountability” for educational improvement.

“Yung ating mga mamumuno at tagapamahala natin ang siya ding accountable para sa mga citizens. (…) Kung mayroong polisiya, or batas, or programa [para sa mga marginalized sectors], dapat na ibinababa, dapat sinusundan natin iyon. Hindi lang tungkulin kundi karapatin din ng mga mamamayan para tutukan,” Santos exclaimed.

Catherine Gales, a Head Teacher from Rizal noted the same during her topic on DepEd’s specialized programs to accommodate students with a different cultural body.

When participants were asked by the X-Ed facilitators on how these programs such as the IP education (IPEd) and Madrasah education were implemented locally, they concurred that the program’s effectiveness was reliant on the individual teachers’ classroom strategy, as institutional support for such programs lacked funding, resource persons, or other materials.

“Hindi lahat ng schools ay may IPed. (…) Nag-aapply yung sa IPs, grant kasi nakukuha nila. Pero yung IPEd is naglo-localize ng mga materials, nai-integrate sila. Kagaya nung sa akin, pag ino-observe namin sila, isasalin minsan yung mga salita sa lengguwaheng alam nila,” Gales said.

Gales also said that some individual teacher’s classroom strategies will include non-segregation of IP students from their peers.

Adame emphasized that X-Ed’s role in monitoring these educational practices was to have a lasting, positive effect on the grassroots level. She cited that one of X-Ed’s successful endeavors from Phase 1 was the mental health ordinance in schools passed in Puerto Princesa last year.

This ordinance surfaced out during a Multiply-Ed Problem-Solving Session where PPC government agencies, including representatives from the Office of the City Vice Mayor, were invited.

“Ang ginagawa namin ay participatory monitoring, na may premise din ng constructive accountability. It goes both ways. Kagaya ng sinasabi ko sa pagsasakapangyarihan sa mga sector, talagang they demand what is yung rights nila, magkaroon ng right-seeking behavior,” Adame said.

X-Ed will hold another seminar for SGCs in Northern Palawan in El Nido this April 19-21.