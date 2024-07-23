The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) has urged the Department of Education (DepEd) to set aside eight to 12 weeks of the regular academic calendar in favor of remedial teaching.

House Resolution No. 1805 was introduced by EDCOM 2 Commissioners Roman Romulo and Jose Francisco Benitez. The bill emphasized the implementation of the learning recovery program by suspending the regular school schedule for at least 8 weeks, focusing instead on remedial lessons to make K-12 learners functionally literate.

“The Philippines consistently ranks among the lowest in international large-scale assessments, and we cannot just sit down and do business as usual. We need to urgently and strategically address the learning gap and ensure that our learners are able to achieve necessary academic standards,” Romulo said.

They cited a 2022 World Bank study that found nine out of ten Filipino children aged 10 are unable to read and understand a simple text appropriate for their age, woth an estimated learning gap of 5.5 years.

Benitez further stressed “targeted and differentiated” remediation teaching techniques to assist these learners.

Previously, Benitez and EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Sherwin Gatchalian noted that DepEd has not achieved the intended outcomes listed under their National Learning Recovery Program.

Benitez and Gatchalian inspected the National Learning Camp at Tinajeros National High School in Metro Manila held on July 1-19, the second round of one of the recovery programs implemented by DepEd.

They noted that the students have yet to catch up to their current grade level’s proficiency, as they also lacked the proficiency for the earlier grade levels.

“Two weeks does not solve six years of loss. The interventions need to be done everyday, during the school days,” Benitez said.