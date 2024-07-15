Recent political developments in Palawan will appear to some as more of a spectacle attendant to next year’s midterm and local elections. A few days ago, Governor Dennis Socrates broke the news to this newspaper that he had resigned from the local party that supported his successful bid in 2021, distancing himself from the man many believe has been his benefactor all these years, Rep. Jose Ch. Alvarez.

It is easy to get hooked by the sheer entertainment value of this turn of events, as an inevitable polarization of the political playing field between these two central figures takes shape. How far can Alvarez’s Partido Pagbabago ng Palawan (PPP) consolidate its ranks to battle with an emerging new coalition of players with disparate backgrounds and interests formed around Socrates? What will the rules of engagement be between these two former allies once the campaign kicks off, as they jostle for position and battle for public support? Who will end up on the national ruling party bandwagon formed around President Marcos to wield an advantage on the campaign trail over the other? How will civil society, including the Church, play this game, having proven it can influence political outcomes with its surprisingly successful pushback against a rollercoaster bid years ago to divide Palawan into several provinces?

Incumbent Governor Socrates has declared his intention to run for re-election. This reportedly did not sit well with Rep. Alvarez, who felt that the former did so without consultation from his party. The full story describing this fallout is engaging in itself, and anyone can get consumed by the colorful details of the narrative just for the heck of it.

It is an established truism that Philippine politics is too personalized, arguably at the expense of growth and economic progress. Our democratic system is not perfect in this way, where the right to suffrage is pitifully infected by the swell of traditional party politics. In certain places around the country where such dynamics are powerful, elections even become violent.

The challenge for Palawan’s political leaders and players is how to overcome the pull of traditional politics and push the debate to higher levels to address meaningful policy issues that impact everyday Palaweños.

In the coming elections, voter education, a legal mandate of the Commission on Elections, and a voluntary advocacy usually taken up by the Church and other civil society organizations will be important factors in determining the outcome of the polls and in raising the level of discourse toward a meaningful and progressive political exercise in Palawan.