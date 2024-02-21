Senator Robin “Robinhood” C. Padilla is calling for a Senate probe into the alleged disenfranchisement of certain traditional leaders in the renewal of Malampaya Service Contract No. 38, the country’s lone natural gas development project. He also wants to investigate the alleged “exclusion” of certain indigenous groups in the selection of the Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) in Palawan.

It was not clear which particular IP group Sen. Padilla was referring to when he filed his resolution in December, but in the explanatory note, he stated: “The Cuyunons of Palawan alleged that the IPMR selection process did not adhere to customary laws and practices, resulting in the disenfranchisement of traditional leaders and their exclusion from meaningful participation.” It was also unclear who were the disenfranchised traditional Cuyonon leaders being referred to.

There is some strangeness to all of this because never was a Cuyonon claim over the Camago-Malampaya gas reserves raised during the negotiations on the SC 38 contract. Not even during the term of the deceased governor Salvador Socrates, himself a Cuyonon, when this contract was being negotiated between the Philippine government and the Malampaya consortium led by Shell Explorations. Nor was it raised as a talking point at the least when the Duterte administration was selling the government’s stake in the project to a private company.

If the Cuyonons have ancestral domain claims over certain parts of Palawan, it is also not clear what are its metes and bounds, and whether such claims have gone through a community validation process as required under the IPRA law.

It is apparent that the intention here of the lobbyists on this initiative by Sen. Padilla is for the government to recognize the Malampaya gas reserves as a Cuyonon ancestral domain. With that, the indigenous peoples who own the domain should have signed off on the deal by issuing a free and prior informed consent as mandated by the IPRA law.

The Cuyonon is indeed recognized by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) as an indigenous people’s group in Palawan, in the same category as the Tagbanuas, the Palaw’ans, and the Bataks. Many IP groups, such as the Tagbanuas of Coron Island, had been awarded ownership titles over their ancestral lands and waters after long and laborious processes of planning and capacity building in the communities. Meantime, this is the first we heard about a Cuyonon ancestral domain claim to the natural gas reserves some 70 kilometers off El Nido town.

It will be interesting to hear how Senator Padilla will explain this during the hearings, whether he believes that the Cuyonons should have a royalty share over the Malampaya gas proceeds, which under the IPRA law should be at least one percent of the income. By quick calculation, that should amount to around ₱3 billion in windfall funds.

It is unclear how the royalty share will be divided or shared among the Cuyunon community, including the sitting governor of Palawan, who is a legitimate Cuyunon, the many successful Cuyunons who own large tracks of prime property and businesses around the province, and down to the many underprivileged Cuyunon folks in Cuyo Island and elsewhere.