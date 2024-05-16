A 2012 alleged pre-operations report by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), ostensibly leaked by someone alleging that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is a drug user, has found its way into the office of Sen. Ronald Bato dela Rosa who had leveraged the leak into a full blown Senate investigation.

One cannot help but take the spectacle with a healthy dose of salt, considering the escalating rift between the Marcos camp and that of former president Rodrigo Duterte. They started off as a winning tandem in the 2022 presidential elections and like most alliances forged on sheer political expediency, are now evolving into bitter enemies.

The allegation that Marcos was a drug user is but a matter of evidence. But what have emerged by way of innuendos mainly on social media are enmeshed in political overtones that does nothing but cloud the issue. If true to begin with, the Dutertes would have known it from the start via due diligence and should have avoided Marcos like a plague on a matter of principle.

The PDEA has promptly denied the existence of the supposed memo on Marcos. Sen. Bato dela Rosa, who chairs the Senate committee on drugs, swears he saw the memo and insinuates that the agency may be involved in a cover-up. He is understandably zealous to utilize his committee as a platform for the expose. Dela Rosa’s dubious credentials to conduct an independent inquiry into the matter, considering his own personal baggage with the Marcos administration which appears to be leaning towards allowing an international probe into the bloody Duterte drugs war where he stands accused as an international criminal.

What is equally surprising is the displayed ineptness of Malacañang gatekeepers to quell a potential crisis situation. That is a task usually assigned to the support structures of the office of the president such as the Office of the Executive Secretary, or a de facto officer with blanket authority embued with the confidence of the sitting president. In the case of Duterte, such person was embodied by Bong Go, now a senator who remains staunchly a Duterte surrogate.

Going by how the Bato hearings were handled, one cannot help but conclude that the President’s men are incapable of protecting him. He is easy target by even the slowest of enemies.

Senator Bato rolled a scrap of paper into a pebble and tossed in the direction of Pasig River. No one among the well-connected and highly-paid president’s men caught it. The tiny garbage caused tiny ripples. Even the supposed allies of Malacañang in the Senate, who are likely to become administration candidates, didn’t bother to nip it in the bud. It looks like the President does not need enemies. The trusted but incompetent people around the President are making a good job at allowing the opposition to paint him as a lame duck even before the mid term polls.