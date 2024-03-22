It all began as an enterprising idea from a private landowner who decided to put up a resort within his titled property nestled among Bohol’s famous Chocolate Hills, a national park. Going by published news accounts, the owner apparently made an effort to go through the regular permitting process and was somehow allowed to construct the Captain’s Peak Resort in the town of Sagbayan over a property that is privately titled to his name, albeit lying smack in the middle of the iconic landmark.

The establishment was eagerly operating until a social media vlog intended to promote it got out of hand and triggered a massive public backlash instead. The offensive graphic image was that of a large swimming pool in the middle of the chocolate-colored hills. The question was: why, in the first place, was such an eyesore allowed to ruin an otherwise pristine landscape that has long become famous as a national heritage?

It appears that the establishment was somehow allowed to operate despite lacking important permits, including a mandatory environmental compliance certificate from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). At a certain point, the project even got an endorsement from the national park’s primary policy-making body, the Protected Areas Management Board (PAMB).

The vlogger’s viral video triggered a blame game among the various government regulatory agencies that had a role in the permitting process of the resort, including the relevant national government agencies and the local government. Figuring out who is to blame for all this hullabaloo is a tall order for anyone who would even care to follow the news in earnest.

If not for the fact that the issue had trended on social media and triggered a wide public backlash, there is, in fact, little novelty to this story. A resort in the middle of a protected area? In Palawan alone, they are a dime a dozen.

The crux of the matter lies in the enforcement of policies that are supposed to be in place and regulating projects like the Captain’s Peak Resort. In the case of El Nido, a town that is also a NIPAS-category protected area in its entirety, the government has been allowing commercial and tourist establishments for the longest time to ignore a clear set of rules against building on foreshore areas. Only when it was already too late and the town was already showing signs of ecological decay did the government step in sometime before the pandemic to order its temporary closure and rehabilitation, on account of high coliform levels found on its previously pristine beaches.

The sad reality is that there is weak enforcement of rules that are supposed to conserve places like Chocolate Hills and El Nido for future generations. It gets complicated when regulatory agencies interpret these policies in any way, such as whether an establishment should be allowed to operate ahead of securing an environmental permit. Good sense dictates that if one is biased towards the environment, there should be no green light issued to any potentially harmful project without it completing the permitting process.

In the case of Palawan, we even invented the term “conditional approval” of certain local permits, which simply meant that there are no rules unless the regulatory agencies opted to implement them. It is otherwise called laissez-faire governance, and it is unfair not just to the environment but also to well-meaning businesses who want to comply with the rules.