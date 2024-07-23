“Ang West Philippine Sea ay hindi kathang isip lamang. Ito ay atin. Ito ay mananatiling atin hangga’t nag-aalab ang diwa ng ating minamahal na bansang Pilipinas.”

Such a statement, issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his 3rd State of the Nation Address, reiterates in no uncertain terms the country’s resolve to assert its sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea. It is a commitment to hold the line steadfast amid China’s increased bullying tactics and provocations.

The message resonates well with Palawan as a frontline community amidst worsening maritime geopolitical tensions. We see it not as political rhetoric but as a clear marching order by the President for the government to rally the people behind this clarion call.

“Pagtitibayin at palalaguin natin ang kamalayan at kaalaman ng buong bansa at tityakin na maipapasa ito sa kabataan at sa mga susunod na salinglahi,” he said.

Such work is currently being done primarily by a motley group of voluntary civil society formations such as the Atin Ito Coalition and Palawan’s home-grown Patriots for Progress. Despite working with limited resources, their daring and resourcefulness have sparked a sense of patriotism among Filipinos and helped develop a political constituency behind a noble cause.

Our takeaway from the president’s well-applauded policy direction on the West Philippine Sea issue is that it is a promise that the government will mainstream what voluntary organizations are currently doing, albeit in their limited way. There are many ways their valiant efforts can be replicated if the government embarks on a sincere effort to raise public awareness on the issue. We wish to see this come to fruition in the coming weeks.

We challenge the Marcos administration to actualize its commitment to upholding the Philippines’ sovereignty by rallying the people behind its diplomatic efforts centered on the Philippines’ rightful claim over the West Philippine Sea, and standing firm on its legal victory handed down in 2016 by the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

“The Philippines cannot yield. The Philippines cannot waver.”

The president’s declaration is a principled stand that reflects the nation’s historical struggle for independence and self-determination. It is a reminder that sovereignty and national dignity are non-negotiable. As we navigate the turbulent waters of regional politics, this steadfast commitment will serve as a beacon of national resolve and an enduring testament to the Filipino spirit.

Let’s all roll up our sleeves and start working.