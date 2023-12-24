It’s Christmas Day!

In Palawan, especially in Puerto Princesa City, and across the Philippines, we continue to make progress despite life’s struggles and challenges. There’s a strong sense of hope that continues to be there even in tough times. On this day, Palawan News wants to acknowledge this hope and say thank you.

This year, we’ve been fortunate to receive the support and encouragement of our dedicated followers. Your dedication to being informed and involved in our narratives has greatly inspired us to provide news that is important and pertinent to you. Your engagement, shown through likes, shares, and comments, has been important in maintaining our community spirit and the dialogue necessary for progress.

We also extend our deepest appreciation to our advertisers. Your support has been instrumental in sustaining the work we do, ensuring that important information reaches our readers in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, and beyond. Your trust and partnership truly matter to us.

The same goes to our news sources, who have been instrumental in enabling us to perform our duties unimpeded. Your cooperation and openness have been crucial in our news gathering and reporting processes.

We are aware that our news stories may not always be well-received by everyone, and that’s a reality we accept. However, despite varying reactions to our reporting, there’s an understanding among our audience and sources that we are committed to our journalistic responsibilities.

This understanding reflects a mutual respect for the role of journalism in society, recognizing that our primary aim is to inform the public, even when the news we deliver might be challenging or controversial.

As we gather with loved ones this Christmas, let us remember that it is in unity, gratitude, and hope that we find the strength to overcome challenges. Together, we look forward to a brighter future, where the spirits of resilience and optimism in Puerto Princesa City and Palawan province continue to shine.

From all of us at Palawan News, we wish you a MERRY CHRISTMAS filled with love, joy, and hope.

Thank you for being a part of our journey this year, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds in store.