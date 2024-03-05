A video clip released by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) about the latest resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal on Tuesday, March 6, showed a Chinese Coast Guard ship overtaking and cutting off a PCG vessel from its straight path, causing a minor collision that could have been worse had the PCG vessel not been able to slow down and dodge the dangerous maneuver.

The recorded incident showed just how far China has leveled up its strategy in the West Philippine Sea, from its erstwhile practice of harassing Philippine vessels and using swarming tactics by its fishing militias or issuing radio challenges to now conducting ramming attacks even on Philippine Coast Guard vessels.

The clear intent of the Chinese Coast Guard ship involved in the incident in trying to ram the Philippine Coast Guard vessel was an attack and not simply a case of harassment. The Philippines is being judicious by not calling it as it is, as it hints at invoking the Mutual Defense Treaty with the United States, specifically if it qualifies as an “armed” attack. On occasions where it used water cannons, such questions can arise specially if there were deaths involved.

Consider that China has also raised the ante in the WPS by deploying its gray ships or naval war vessels while blatantly claiming it is the Philippines that is provoking the escalation of tension in the maritime region.

The Philippines has so far remained true to its track of pursuing a diplomatic solution to the escalating crisis in the West Philippine Sea, despite Beijing’s duplicitous acts of saying one thing while doing another. It is China that has kept pushing the limits of a diplomatic stalemate toward a potentially disastrous situation and global crisis.