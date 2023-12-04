Not a few power consumers serviced by the Palawan Electric Cooperative have taken to social media to vent their frustration and rage upon discovering a steep rise in their latest electric bills. The scenario long dreaded by many and least understood by the rest has come knocking on our doors—the removal of national subsidies on the cost of electricity in SPUG islands, including Palawan.

The prices of electricity in Palawan and other island grids have long been subsidized by the rest of the consumers nationwide who are connected to the main grids. This subsidy scheme, also dubbed “missionary” subsidy, was originally put in place to insulate end users in off-grid areas from extremely steep rates if they were to shoulder the actual cost of power generation, or the so-called True Cost Generation Rate (TCGR).

It had been clear from the outset that this subsidy arrangement is not permanent, and the law relevant to this, the so-called EPIRA law, indeed provides for the eventual removal of such subsidies. The National Power Corporation has been gradually reducing this subsidy, with Palawan being charged an increase of around P1.30/kWh effective this year.

The NPC petitions for these increases have been approved by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC). Meanwhile, Paleco has already issued an advisory that more increases are to come in 2024 in the continuation of the direction toward eventual subsidy removal in SPUG areas.

According to Paleco, the projected increase will be P1.7496 per kWh in the coming year.

Perhaps now is the time to reckon on the anticipatory planning done in the many summits and conferences held over the years, including developing an island-wide energy masterplan some five years ago. That plan, initiated by no less than the Department of Energy (DOE) and enthusiastically adopted by Palawan stakeholders, including local governments, was impressive from the outset. It even promised to find ways to tap into renewable energy as a cheap and green power source, among other supposedly bright solutions. Well, that plan hardly took off, for complex reasons, and is now just sitting smugly on the shelves.

The takeaway here is that, regarding addressing Palawan’s power challenges, we are approaching survival mode under a no-rules environment. It is now up to each home and business how they will cope with steeper power rate hikes in the days to come.

The impact promises to be overwhelming—on the quality of life overall in Palawan, including that on the economy and the local tourism industry.