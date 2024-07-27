The Programme for International Student Assessment or PISA is a well-known initiative of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) that measures the quality of education around the world. The PISA assessment methodology involves testing the skills and knowledge of 15-year-old students on three essential learning areas – reading, science and mathematics.

The Philippines first participated in PISA assessments 2018, thanks to Leonor Magtolis Briones who was brave enough to stare the problem in the face. Briones was just on her 2nd year in office when the country joined the international assessment program.

In the two last instances that we took the PISA test, our scoring was dismal. In a scale of 1 to 5, with five being the highest, we were at 2 and at the pit bottom of the heap of countries that are in the program. It basically says that the Philippines’ quality of education is poor compared to most other countries.

According to OECD’s analysis, there was a slight narrowing of the gap between our high and low achievers in mathematics when they compared our 2018 and 2022 results. Meantime, there was no significant improvement of our performance in reading and science.

The buck-passing here should not stop on whoever was the education secretary at the time of the study. The results of the PISA assessments are but a reflection of what all previous secretaries and Deped officials combined have done to the education sector. The Filipino learners’ PISA ranking is an indictment of the collective failure of everyone tasked with the country’s education sector.

The performance of the present administration and the leadership of newly minted DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara will be measured in part on our future PISA scores, with testing done every three years. This is an important metric and one smart move our education policy can do is to take an honest reckoning of why are are at “2” in PISA and what will it need to move up. While Angara cannot be blamed nor praised for the results of PISA 2025, the outcome of PISA 2028 will be on him.

It will be a tall order for Secretary Angara to navigate the complex and multifarious problems besetting the education sector, from lack of classrooms and teaching tools, quality of teachers, and politicized implementation of projects.

Angara’s legacy will be measured in key parts on how he is able to completely grasp the gargantuan education problems and address these challenges. He must be able to dissect the problems into manageable pieces in order for him to put in place the solutions that are within his power and timeframe to achieve, while laying down the policies and programs needed to address larger concerns in the farther future.

The answer to why our young learners could hardly read, write and compute require a no-nonsense evaluation and assessment of the department’s direction. Going by the PISA results, Angara, whose executive and managerial skills have yet to be tested, will have to overhaul the sputtering engine of Philippine education.