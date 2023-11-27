The Philippines completed last week a joint naval and air exercise with US forces in the West Philippine Sea, an operation that dealt mainly with improving the coordination between the two allies on conducting naval patrols within the country’s maritime territorial jurisdiction.

The joint naval exercise with the United States’ Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) was adjudged a success by both allies, even as Beijing lodged a protest and railed against it, describing it as a provocation on the part of the Philippines.

The joint exercise was obviously curated by the two allies such that it was held closer to the Palawan mainland in the north and not immediately within the outlying areas of the Pag-Asa territories or Scarborough Shoal, which is still well within the country’s exclusive economic zone. But even so, China’s sanctimonious posturing falls flat on its face.

It is its own Coast Guard and maritime militia forces that have been regularly engaged in increasingly dangerous aggressive behavior around these parts. During the exercise, China Coast Guard kept itself to shadowing and monitoring the exercise from a binocular distance, restraining itself from the aggressive and dangerous maneuvers it has been regularly employing against Philippine rotation and resupply (RORE) missions to its WPS outpost in Ayungin.

The swarms of its militia fishing boats did not also show up to harass the joint patrol, and there was no incident of a laser beam or water cannons being fired by the Chinese.

This latest joint PH-US exercise in the WPS, while meticulously subdued in its planning and execution, is an important iteration of the Philippines determination to assert its sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea. It draws an important red line against Bejing’s steady calibration of its aggressive behavior in the maritime region, leading to its buildup as a new flashpoint for international trouble.