The agriculture department estimates that some 100,000 hectares of mango orchards in Palawan have been affected by the problem of cecid fly infestation. This was contained in a press statement issued by the department recently when it announced plans to test a U.S.-based biotech company’s proposed solution to eradicate the pest.

The cecid fly is a pervasive problem throughout the Philippine mango industry. The cecid fly manifests on the outside of the fruit when it ripens, appearing as scab-like spots. Notorious flies infest the trees during their flowering period, causing this issue.

For Palawan, it is already a double-whammy case. For years, the pulp weevil has plagued the Palawan mango. This infestation began in the South during the late 1980s. Repeated campaigns to eradicate it over the past two decades have all but failed, as the weevil broke through checkpoints and quarantine boundaries and marched unimpeded toward the north. The pulp weevil is the more sinister of the two pests, boring into the fruit at its early stage to conceal itself as it ripens.

The cecid fly infestation in Palawan has become too significant to ignore, affecting over 100,000 hectares, which is one-third of all mango trees in the province. This situation can already be considered an industry crisis from a conservative perspective.

The jury is still out on the question of whether biotechnological advances can stamp out the Palawan problem, which is already deeply rooted. Some quarters even suggest that the only solution remaining is to cull all mango trees in Palawan and start all over again.

The track record of local and national government agencies in addressing the mango pulp weevil problem in Palawan does not encourage hope they can deal better with the cecid fly this time around. The optimistic outlook that this province can combat the cecid fly this time around needs to be more convincing.