China’s increasingly aggressive behavior in the West Philippine Sea has brought the country’s foreign policy to an important, albeit critical, juncture. This maritime region, which hosts vital shipping lanes and untapped energy and fisheries resources, has become a flashpoint for geopolitical tensions, with the Philippines finding itself unwittingly at the center of a veritable storm.

China has escalated its actions towards the Philippines to dangerous levels. Its bold move to cut off supplies to the BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin Shoal has set a dangerous precedent and, if unchecked, will undermine peaceful dispute resolution.

The recent Ayungin Shoal incident has also engendered fears both locally and globally that the tension could degenerate into a situation that the Philippines may not be able to handle by itself. A scenario that forces the country to invoke its mutual defense treaty with the United States as its only response to China’s belligerence promises devastating consequences. No one, hopefully not even China, wants war.

China’s actions have challenged the sovereignty not only of the Philippines but also of its neighboring countries and have threatened the stability in the region and beyond. The entire South China Sea is contested by many other countries, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan. Despite the arbitral award handed to the Philippines by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016, China has dismissed the ruling and continued its activities unabated.

Peace and development over war and destruction is a no-brainer. The former is beneficial to all; the latter benefits only a few arms manufacturers. As such, all efforts must be brought into play to maintain and promote peace and development. Diplomacy and the assertion of a revitalized foreign policy stance to protect our exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea is a logical recourse.

There are lessons to be learned from Manila’s own experiences dealing with Beijing, prompting a need to take a long, hard look at its current foreign policy and craft a direction that is more sensitive to present challenges and realities. Vietnam, for instance, has formed a robust foreign policy stance anchored on an independent foreign policy. It seems to be based on a core principle of non-alignment, meaning friend to all and enemy to none, economic engagement with China and Russia, and close ties with the United States and other Western nations all at the same time. It has managed well thus far and could claim to be the gold standard on international relations in this part of the world.

Manila is not without choices if it wants to avert a debilitating crisis with Beijing. But it needs a sensible and resolute policy track that aims to preserve peace while at the same time not surrendering its sovereignty. It needs to go back to the drawing board to map out this new policy direction, one that is more responsive to present challenges, culling not only the lessons offered by Vietnam but also trusting its inherent democratic principle of public transparency to achieve this goal.

We Palaweños appeal to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to consider this policy direction. We hope that Manila can listen and firm up a policy centered on the development of the Philippines and Filipinos. After all, Palawan is a heavily invested stakeholder in this matter. Mr. President, let us pursue conversations, not confrontations.

The international community also cannot afford to remain passive. Freedom of navigation operations by different countries are crucial, yet they are not enough. A united, multilateral approach is essential to deter further actions that may result in the breakdown of peace. ASEAN countries, along with major powers like the United States, Japan, and Australia, must coordinate their diplomatic efforts to ensure the region remains open and accessible to all.