Palawan News joins other mainstream media organizations in calling on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to enact a measure that will institutionalize transparency in government, a policy he committed to implementing at the very outset of his term.

We join the call for the passage of a Freedom of Information Act, a measure that will encourage the media to become conscientious and vigilant in its reporting, thereby promoting ethical governance.

A FOI will foster independent and responsible reporting by professional media, encouraging government and public officials to perform their best in serving the people. A robust media will also help combat the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation, particularly on social media platforms, which have only served to confuse the public and hinder growth and development.

We fully support the passage of legislation that will decriminalize libel, removing its harsh penal provision of imprisonment and aligning our country with the practice of modern democracies that regard libel complaints as civil rather than criminal cases.

It is imperative at the midterm of his presidency that President Marcos take stock of his commitment to support and encourage independent reporting by the press and undertake measures to ensure its unhindered work without fear of severe repercussions.

Specifically, we are joining the appeal to remove a provision in the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022 that requires journalists to participate in police operations as witnesses. This law enforcement procedure has led to numerous journalists facing significant legal issues, including contempt citations and arrests during case prosecution.

We echo the president’s pronouncement while addressing the FOCAP that “national interest is better served by a press that is critical rather than a press that is cooperative.”

Today, on the occasion of the president’s State of the Nation Address, Palawan News also extends this call to Congress, as all of these measures can be realized through affirmative action and proactive legislation.