The construction and development of the site for the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) in Balabac, southern Palawan, is progressing smoothly and in accordance with plans, as reported by military officials in the province.

The project, which is located on a 300-hectare piece of land in Barangay Catagupan, started after the ratification of the expanded EDCA in 2023, adding four additional sites throughout the country.

The agreement was signed by the Philippines and United States governments in connection with a mutual defense agreement, in which the two countries will engage and collaborate in training, disaster relief and assistance, and military modernization goals.

Western Command (Wescom) Chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos stated that the project is progressing seamlessly, with additional funding set to be released next year.

He emphasized the project’s importance to the AFP due to its strategic location, being close to the West Philippine Sea.

“The project is still ongoing, but it will take about three to four more years for it to become operational,” Carlos said in an interview with Palawan News.

During a visit to the project site last Thursday, Tactical Operations Wing West (TOW West) Deputy Wing Commander Col. Richard Ramos also confirmed that the project is on schedule, particularly with the construction of the three-kilometer runway and the clearing for the construction of the command centers.

“We visited the site to inspect the construction of the runway and other developments and so far it has been conforming with the timeline,” Ramos said.

During the visit, Ramos also met with Balabac Mayor Shuaib Astami to discuss other issues surrounding the construction where the mayor assured him that everything has been taken care of.