A seven-day eco-tour guiding training was conducted in Rizal in Southern Palawan aimed at boosting tourism by showcasing the town’s rich natural features.

Participants included officials from various barangays such as Bunog, Iraan, Punta Baja, Ransang, Candawaga, Panalingaan, Canipaan, along with indigenous guides and porters from the Mount Mantalingahan Protected Landscape.

The training covered topics like the local culture and history of Palawan, an orientation on the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, basic life support, the geodiversity of Palawan, ecosystem services of Mount Mantalingahan Protected Landscape (MMPL), tourism reception and tour guiding techniques, effective communication skills for tour guides, indoor activities, the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence Training-Workshop, and a mock tour with evaluation and assessment.

This initiative was a joint effort by the Provincial Tourism Development and Promotions Office, the Department of Tourism (DOT) MIMAROPA, and the Municipality of Rizal.

Rizal Mayor Norman Ong expressed hope that the extensive knowledge gained from the training would significantly contribute to the town’s tourism growth.