The only weather system prevailing over the country is the easterlies, according to the state weather agency, which also stated that no tropical cyclones or low-pressure areas (LPAs) are being tracked inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Weather specialist Samuel Duran said that the northeast monsoon or amihan is not affecting the country’s landmass throughout the day.

According to the regional weather forecast, the province of Palawan including the Kalayaan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

“Kung titingnan natin ang ating satellite animation, wala na tayong amihan na nakakaapekto sa ating bansa bagkus ang tinatawag nating easterlies ang halos umiiral sa buong bansa ngayong araw,” he said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised a gale warning over the eastern coast of Northern Samar and Eastern Samar. The wave height may reach up to five meters.

“Ang nalalabing baybaying-dagat naman ng buong kapuluan ay mananatili pa rin sa katamtaman hanggang sa maalon kaya pinag-iingat pa rin natin ang ating mga kababayan na mangingisda na gumagamit ng maliliit na sasakyang pandagat. Kung maaari, dito sa eastern coast ng Samar provinces ay mag-ingat pa rin tayo dahil sa umiiral na gale warning,” he said.

The moderate to strong winds from the northeast will prevail over Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands with moderate to rough seas.