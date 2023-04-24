The whole Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands and Occidental Mindoro, will see partly overcast to cloudy sky with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds from East to Northeast will prevail over the entire Visayas, with slight to moderate sea waves, and light to moderate northeast winds will also dominate across Palawan, encompassing the Kalayaan Islands and Occidental Mindoro, with minor to moderate sea waves, according to the regional weather forecast of PAGASA issued at 5 a.m. today, April 24.

Meanwhile, the national weather forecast said a large portion of Luzon will continue to experience warm weather condition. The Visayas and Mindanao, on the other hand, will see localized thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

“Umiiral pa rin ang easterlies, o yong hangin na nagmumula dito sa karagatang Pacifico, kaya posible yong mga localized thunderstorms lalo na sa may bahagi ng Mindanao at Kabisayaan kung saan nakakaapekto ito,” PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said.

Badrina also said that PAGASA is not monitoring any tropical cyclone that can turn into a storm in the following days.

“Maliit na yong tsansa na magkaroon tayo ng bagyo ngayong buwan ng Abril,” he added.

