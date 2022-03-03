The state weather bureau said Thursday that the easterlies is the only weather system that is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, however, it is monitoring cloud clusters on the eastern side of the country where a low pressure area (LPA) might develop.

“Sa kasalukuyan, wala tayong minomonitor na na low pressure area o bagyo sa loob ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). Itong easterlies ang nakakaapekto sa dito sa Southern Luzon, Visayas, at Mindanao. Meron tayong cloud clusters na dito po sa may eastern side ng ng ating bansa na nasa labas pa ng PAR. Sa ngayon ay hindi pa naman natin ito kino-consider na isang LPA, pero patuloy ang ating pagmo-monitor,” PAGASA weather specialist Samuel Duran said.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Light to moderate winds blowing from the East to Northeast will prevail with slight to moderate seas.