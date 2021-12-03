To encourage real property owners to pay their taxes early, the Provincial Treasurer’s Office (PTO) is offering a 20 percent discount to those who will pay before December 31.

The discount, according to Provincial Treasurer Elino Mondragon, will apply to all real properties whose owners will pay their taxes in January or the first quarter of 2022.

“Binibigyan din natin ang mga real property owner na magbayad na ngayong Disyembre [para sa January] para ma-avail nila ang bente porsyento na diskwento,” Mondragon said.

“Kaysa magbayad na sila. [Yong para] sa January ay bayaran na nila ngayon [kasi] malaki ang matitipid nila,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Real property tax is composed of 1 percent basic tax and 1 percent Special Education Fund (SEF).

Owners can also get a 10% discount if they pay the complete annual tax for 2022 before March.

The quarterly schedule for tax payment are as follows: 1st Quarter – January 1 to March 31, 2022; 2nd Quarter – April 1 to June 30, 2022; 3rd Quarter – July 1 to September 30, 2022; and 4th Quarter – October 1 to December 31, 2022.

Owners who intend to pay real estate taxes must provide their most recent receipt and computation from the Municipal Treasurer’s Office or Tax Clearance.

Mondragon said that property owners may pay at the municipal treasurer’s office or at the PTO.

“Pwede din nila ‘yan bayaran dito sa amin o kung saang munisipyo sila. Noong November pa ay may nakikita na tayo na nagbabayad ng kani-kanilang buwis para sa 2022,” Mondragon said.