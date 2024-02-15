The robbery attempt by three men early this morning at a pension house in Purok El Rancho, Barangay Sta Monica, Puerto Princesa City, was foiled when an employee chased them down, resulting in the capture of one of the culprits.

A report from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) stated that the attempted robbery occurred around six o’clock this morning, February 15, at Dinah’s Pension House in the said barangay.

The nefarious plan of the suspects, identified as Limuel Bellica, 35, an alleged ex-convict residing on Malvar Street in Barangay Matahimik, along with one known as alias Corpuz, and another as alias Talapian, was thwarted when they were pursued by Roy Badilla, a 45-year-old employee of the pension house.

Badilla narrated to police investigators that as they were preparing to clean the front desk, a colleague spotted the suspects sneaking into their stock room located at the back of the premises.

Without hesitation, Badilla pursued the intruders, which resulted in the capture of Bellica. Meanwhile, Bellica’s accomplices, identified as Corpuz and Talapian, managed to flee in an unspecified direction.

Badilla further disclosed to the authorities that upon getting hold of Bellica, he was able to retrieve his own sling bag and a kitchen knife from him.

His sling bag was supposed to contain ₱10,600 but upon inspection, Badilla said he found the bag empty of cash. He suspects that Bellica passed the money to one of the other suspects before being caught.

The apprehended suspect was taken to Police Station 2 to initiate the legal process for a criminal case via inquest.