The three district engineering offices of the Department of Public Works in Highways (DPWH) have been summoned to appear before the committee hearing of the provincial board over the insufficient warning devices in national highways that have been blamed for road accidents.

During the provincial board’s session on Wednesday, Board Member Cherry Pie Acosta decried the number of road accidents in Roxas town recently, which she attributed to the lack of proper warning devices for motorists and drivers.

Acosta pointed out that all road construction projects have inadequate warning devices or none at all.

“I was deeply touched when I personally saw a vehicular accident in Barangay Tinitian and Barangay San Miguel. For me, maaaring ang sanhi nito ay lack or insufficient warning device na dapat sana maging visible sa ating mga driver. ‘Yong mga nilagay ng ating mga contactors ay masyadong maliit o mababa, paano mabibigyan ng precautionary ang mga drivers kung ganoon kaliliit,” she said during her privilege speech.

“Masakit sa dibdib na ang mga kinalakal nila na mga produkto ay ganon lang [ang mangyayari] sa isang iglap. Hindi ko maintindihan na maayos naman ang kalsada pero ilang buwan lang ay babakbakin na naman,” Acosta added.

She said that the provincial board has already passed several resolutions requesting the DPWH to install warning devices on their road construction projects to prevent road accidents. However, she said no one has complied with their request.

“It reminds me na we already passed several resolutions, hindi lang siguro ako kundi ang iba pang mga kasamahan natin for the installation of reflectorized warning device, signage, at mga tarpaulins to avoid vehicular accidents,” Acosta said.

Board Member Albert Rama added that southern Palawan is also experiencing the same situation on its ongoing road constructions.

“Pati sa south ay may mga aksidente dahil dito sa mga hindi natin maunawaan na sistema na paggawa ng kalsada at kakulangan sa paglalagay ng karatula para magbigay ng warning. Marami nang aksidente na hindi lang nare-report dahil hindi nila alam ang karapatan nila at hindi nila alam kung saan magrereklamo, lalo na doon sa mga biglang putol na mga kalsada at hindi maintindihan kung bakit hanggang ngayon ay hindi nagagawa o walang karatula,” Rama said.

“Hindi natin alam kung sino ang may direktang kapabayaan pero dahil umabot sa ganyang punto ay nakakagalit. Same problem is being being experienced [in 1st and 3rd District],” Board Member Ryan Maminta, chairman of the committee on public works added.