Governor Dennis Socrates led the official opening and first broadcast of DWCK 96.7 FM Palawan Island Network (PIN), a radio station owned by the provincial government, yesterday at the headquarters of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in Barangay Irawan, Puerto Princesa City.

The station, operating under the tagline “Kasangga Mo sa Serbisyong Alisto,” will be affiliated with the Presidential Broadcast Service (PBS) which includes Radyo Pilipinas.

The station’s 2,000-watt operations will be managed by the Provincial Information Office and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), under the leadership of Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco and Jeremias Alili.

In his message, Governor Socrates thanked the PDRRMO for the launch of the radio station, which will enable direct interaction between the PDRRM Council and the entire provincial government with the citizens across various municipalities in the province.

“Today is a historical day. Makasaysayang araw ang paglulunsad ng siguro’y kauna-unahang radio station ng pamahalaang panlalawigan sa Palawan. Iba ‘yung may sarili tayong frequency, mayroon tayong sariling programming na kailangan, sa ating pananaw ay kailangang maipaabot sa ating mamamayan. Allow me to congratulate our PDRRMO and all of you to all your contributions for making this happen,” he said.

Meanwhile, representing Rizal Giovanni Apotadera Jr., Director IV of the Presidential Broadcast Service, Radyo Pilipinas-Palawan Station Manager Miriam Basig conveyed a message of praise and thanks to the provincial government for collaborating in disseminating government plans, policies, and programs, as well as presidential updates through the radio.

“Sa panahon ngayon, we know na ang radyo pa rin kumbaga ang pinaka-pwedeng pag-abutan ng ating mga current events at impormasyon in real time dahil kahit saan, kahit kailan ay nandiyan po ang radyo. Kaya kami ay talagang nagpapasalamat na naging affiliate namin itong DWCK 96.7 FM Palawan Island Network,” Basig said.

Basig further noted that the PBS, under the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), now includes 32 affiliate stations, with PIN among them, and Palawan being the sixteenth province in the country to have a government radio station.

The provincial government said it will now be able to better reach remote areas with information, programs, and disaster preparedness initiatives.

The public was also introduced to staff from the PDRRMO and PIO who comprise the Palawan Media Council and the PDRRMO Media Team, who will oversee the overall operations of the Palawan Island Network.

This was followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Governor Socrates, with Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Dormile blessing the new radio station’s facilities.

Immediately after, the provincial government’s radio program “Usapang Palawan” aired at the new station, featuring interviews with Governor Socrates, PDRRM Officer Alili, and PIO Cojamco.

The soft launch of the new radio station was attended by department heads and staff from various offices of the Provincial Government, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, officials and representatives from national and local agencies, the academe, associations, and various sectors in the province to demonstrate support for the provincial government’s aim to deliver news, information, and entertainment for a prepared, stable, and secure Palawan.