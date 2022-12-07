Concerned individuals from Brgy. Sicsican turned over a Southeast Asian box turtle (Cuora amboinensis) they named “Duturtle” to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS).

According to PCSDS, “Duturtle” was turned over on December 7, 3 weeks after being found crossing the national highway of Brgy. Sicsican.

“Dahil sa awa at pangamba na ito ay masagasaan o malagay sa iba pang uri ng panganib, agad nila itong iniligtas at inaruga sa kanilang tahanan. Tumagal ng tatlong linggo ang pagong sa kanilang pangangalaga dahil sa simula ay hindi sila sigurado kung saang tanggapan dapat na dalhin ang nasabing hayop,” PCSD said in a statement.

“Kalaunan, nadiskubre nila sa pamamagitan ng social media na ipinagbabawal ang pangangalaga nito at kasama ito sa mga endangered species. Kasabay nito, kanila ring napag-alaman na sa tanggapan ng PCSDS ito dapat na dalhin. Ayon pa sa kanila, dahil sa ilang linggo rin nilang nakasama ang pagong, napalapit na ito sa kanila at kanilang pinangalanan bilang “Duturtle”,” the statement further read.

The turtle measures 15.5 cm in length, 10.5 cm in width, and 376 grams in weight.

As per PCSD Resolution No. 15-521, Southeast Asian box turtles are listed as “endangered” species.

“Duturtle” is set to be brought to the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) for further examinations before returning to the wild.

The PCSDS reminded the public to report to their office any sightings or captivity of wildlife species by reaching out to their Wildlife Enforcement Unit (WEU) at09319642128 (TNT) or 09656620248 (TM) or through the PCSDS Front Desk hotline at 0935-116-2336.

About Post Author