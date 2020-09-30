Duterte ‘appeals’ to telcos to improve services

In a televised address on Monday night, Duterte said students will have to rely heavily on the use of the internet when classes resume in October as schools adopt a blended mode of learning for the academic year 2020-2021 due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte appealed to telecommunications companies (telcos) to improve their services especially with the scheduled opening of classes next Monday.

“I don’t know how to go about this but may I just appeal to iyong mga telecommunications — can you do a better job? Is there life after this kind of service that you are delivering to the public?” Duterte said.

Duterte lamented the “very poor” services provided by telecommunication companies in the country, noting that it has been the “agony of the Filipino people” for several years.

“The telcos right from the beginning were already being complained of as not delivering the money’s worth of the people,” Duterte said.

Duterte also appealed to local government officials to allow telcos to build towers and facilities for the improvement of the country’s internet connectivity.

“You know, sometimes the operations or expansion of telcos are hindered by itong the so many requirements from the barangays down and ito namang (this) community,” Duterte said. “Let the telcos do their job, allow them to build the structures, towers if you may, para naman ma-improve nila (So they can improve [services].” (PNA)