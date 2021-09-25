Governor Jose Alvarez said Friday that President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration enabled the province to have 600 kilometers of new roads and 15 municipal and district hospitals to cater to the people’s health and medical needs.

Governor Alvarez said in a Network Briefing News of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) that the Duterte administration enabled Palawan to have six-lane highways and 15 hospitals, 12 of which were already finished.

“During his term, ginawa niyang six lanes — yong iba four lanes pa lang ngayon — can you imagine 600 kilometer six-lane road? Yan ang iiwan niyang pamana sa amin. Hindi namin makakalimutan yan,” he said.

“Ewan ko sa ibang probinsya, pero kami lang ang mayroong 15 hospitals. Ang pondo ng DOH (Department of Health), mga P500 million, dinagdagan namin ng P1.5 bilyon, at ang operating ngayon nasa 12 na hospital, mayroon pang ginagawang tatlo,” Alvarez added.

He said these hospitals are the reason why municipalities can take care of coronavirus patients.

Alvarez claimed that the hospitals built under the health facilities improvement program of the DOH all have their own isolation buildings.

“Hindi isolation room, ha? Away from the hospital para kapag may Covid, hindi mo dadalhin sa hospital, para yong hospital will continue to function regularly. Yong may Covid doon mo dadalhin sa isolation building,” he said.

The Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital (NPPH) in Taytay is the most recent hospital to open its doors to residents of the province, a P111-million public hospital with more than 100 hired medical personnel, nine of whom are physicians.