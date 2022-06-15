Some 151 children classified as “child laborers” in Dumaran town received school supplies from the organization Batang Malaya Palawan (BMP), which they could use when classes open in the next academic year.

The distribution took place on June 10 as part of the local Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) awareness activities on the situation of child laborers and to show support to the 2022 World Day Against Child Labor, which was commemorated on June 12, according to a statement by the BMP.

The awareness sessions were done in the barangays of Itangil and Danleg led by Child Labor Prevention and Elimination Program (CLPEP) focal person Renell Mayo, which were attended by the identified child laborers and their parents.

- Advertisement -

According to BMP, the children were profiled in April 2022 to be laborers who are mostly engaged in farming and fishing.

“Layunin ng awareness-raising activities na maiparating sa komunidad, lalo na sa mga magulang at bata ang adbokasiya ng ahensiya kontra child labor at magkaroon sila ng higit na kamalayan sa masamang epekto nito,” BMP said.

One of the highlights of the campaign was the sharing about “Child Labor vs Child Work” and Republic Act 9231, a law that seeks to “eliminate the worst forms of child labor and afford stronger protection for them,” amending for the purpose Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.

A lecture on responsible parenthood was also given by 4Ps municipal link Jordan Tumulak from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Aside from school supplies, a 25-minute child labor documentary film was shown to expand the children’s and the parents’ awareness of the issues about child labor that the Philippines is campaigning against.

The children also participated in the “Raise Your Hand for a World Without Child Labor” challenge and fun games

World Day Against Child Labor was started in 2002 by the International Labor Organization to give attention to the issue of child labor and to give stress on the response that countries are implementing to eliminate it.

This year’s theme is “Karapatan at Kalagayan ng Batang Mangagawa: Sagipin, Tugunan, at Protektahan ng Bayan” from the world theme “Universal Social Protection to End Child Labour”.