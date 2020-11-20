Dumaran schools receive education supplies, face masks, and shields

1st Lt. Cris Macasaol, director for civil military operations of TOW West, said their donations seek to ensure that students’ learning progresses in remote areas even amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Three elementary and high schools in Dumaran municipality received Thursday more than a few assorted boxes of educational supplies and items of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the outreach activity of the Tactical Operations Wing West (TOW West), Palawenyo Savers Club (PSC), and other partners.

1st Lt. Cris Macasaol, director for civil military operations of TOW West, said their donations seek to ensure that students’ learning progresses in remote areas even amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

He said they also aim to help teachers have enough supplies for the production of modules so they do not spend personal funds when they run out of bond papers, folders, pens, and others.

The school outreach activity is part of their 40th Anniversary which will be in March 2021, and PSC’s “Project Abot-Kamay: Piso Mo, Pangarap Ko”.

“Sana ay malaking tulong ito, alam namin na lahat ay apektado ng COVID-19, pero hindi dapat matigil o mahinto ang edukasyon. Ito ay bahagi ng aming 40th anniversary kaya nagkakaroon kami ng mga ganitong activities kaya pormal namin na ibinigay ang mga ito,” Macasaol said.

Macasaol said education is important, citing it was what got TOW West assistant director for CMO 2Lt. Lady Stephanie Bernardo to the Philippine Air Force (PAF). Bernardo is from Dumaran.

“Dapat bigyan natin ng halaga ito [edukasyon], malay natin ay mayroong maging produkto ulit ang Dumaran katulad ni Lieutenant Bernardo na galing din dito sa school na ito at naging daan para sa outreach program,” he added.

For Freddie Gamao Jr., school officer-in-charge and Araling Panlipunan junior high school teacher in Sta. Teresita National High School (STNHS), the donation means they do not have to spend personal funds to purchase the materials they need for the modular distance learning for their students.

He said many of the teachers are spending their own money on bond papers and printing to prevent delays in the delivery of modules to the students.

“Isang napakalaking ginhawa ito at pag-asa para sa amin, kasi talagang nagkukumahog ang mga teachers na maghanap ng bondpaper dahil ang supply ay hindi sapat. Kahit magpa-purchase kami ng 50 reams ay 30 lang ang mabibigay nila. Kapag ganoon ay may mga teachers na hindi nakakasabay mag-print,” Gamao said.

“Sa totoo lang mayroon sa amin na talagang bumili na lang ng sariling printer, ink at mga bond paper. Kapag may case na nade-delay ang padala sa amin ay si teacher talaga ay gagastos muna ng sariling pera, kasama na dyan ang travel namin like gasolina kasi hindi basta-basta ang kilometro at ang layo ng mga estudyante,” he added.

Gamao said supplies for modules is one of their many hurdles in modular distance learning, and the problem is common among teachers.

He called on other organizations to help other schools in Dumaran.

“Lahat ng paaralan ngayon ay nagkakaroon ng malaking adjustment dahil sa mode of education, particular sa pumili ng modular distance learning. May mga hirap na mag-produce ng module dahil sa kakulangan ng supply [ng bond paper] kaya siguro ito ang dapat mapansin ng mga grupo para masolusyunan ang problema ng mga teachers,” he said.

“Nananawagan pa rin kami sa lahat na sana tulungan kami para magkaroon ng solusyon ang hinaharap ng mga guro na hirap,” he added.

The three schools have 1,316 students, including those in the annex school located in Barangay Danleg.

Aside from Sta. Teresita National High School, two elementary schools also received bond paper donations.

The donations were delivered also in partnership with the 3rd Marine Brigade, Kiwanis Club Last Frontier, JCI Puerto Princesa Peacock, Inc., and the 6th Civil Relations Group.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food. See author's posts