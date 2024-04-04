Seventy-four beneficiary groups from salt maker associations in Dumaran received livelihood assistance worth ₱30,000 each yesterday, April 3, from the Community-Based Gender and Development (CBGAD) Livelihood Enhancement Program of the provincial government of Palawan.

The Provincial Information Office (PIO) said on Wednesday that the livelihood assistance can be used as capital for their salt production projects.

They are active members of four selected people’s organizations (POs), including the Mainlanders Dumaran Salt Makers Association from Barangay Catep, the STER-CAP Salt Making Association from Barangay Sta. Teresita and Capayas, the CUMA Association from Barangay Culasian and Magsaysay, and the Danleg Salt Making Association from Barangay Danleg.

PIO said that the program aims to enhance the beneficiaries’ entrepreneurial skills, increase their income, and grow the money lent to them as capital because they are required to return this amount to the province within three years based on the contract they signed.

Meanwhile, present at the event were Provincial Gender and Development (GAD) Office Head Richard Winston Socrates, Board Members Anton Alvarez, Roseller Pineda, Ma. Angela Sabando, Nieves Rosento, a representative of BM Winston Arzaga, and representatives from the LGU Dumaran.