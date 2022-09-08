- Advertisement by Google -

The WWF Philippines local team spotted a dugong (sea cow) calf and its mother on Tuesday this week at Puerto Princesa City bay, raising hopes that locals can coexist peacefully with them.

According to WWF Philippines, the national organization of the WWF network implementing various conservation projects to help safeguard some of the most biologically significant ecosystems in Asia, they were observed on September 6.

“Dugongs are considered critically endangered and this sighting gives us hope that we can live in harmony with nature,” WWF Philippines said.

“Over the last 25 years, we have been working in Palawan to protect its marine and terrestrial ecosystems. This shows that when we continue to protect and nurture our environment, we can,” it added.

About Post Author