A delegation from the Dualtech Training Center in Laguna and Ibiden Philippines, Inc. from Batangas paid a courtesy call at the Governor’s Office in the provincial capitol on Monday, March 11.

The Provincial Information Office said the purpose of their visit was to present their upcoming community relations and corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities in the towns of El Nido, Taytay, and Aborlan, in collaboration with the provincial government.

The group was welcomed by Governor Dennis Socrates, including Board Member Juan Antonio Alvarez, Provincial Gender and Development (GAD) Head Richard Winston Socrates, Provincial Public Employment Service Office (PESO) OIC Orphy Ordinario, and other provincial officials.

The collaboration between Dualtech Training Center and Ibiden Philippines began with a visit from SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program Manager Ma. Victoria B. Baaco, G. Raymundo Quicho, Security Officer, and GAD Program Coordinator to Ibiden Philippines, Inc. in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, last January.

During the meeting, discussions took place regarding the in-plant training of scholars sponsored by the Provincial Government who are currently studying at Dualtech, as well as the CSR activity that the company will conduct in Palawan for the benefit of Palaweño beneficiaries.

As part of the forthcoming CSR activity, Ibiden will provide 15 units of laptops to the identified Alternative Learning System (ALS) teachers in the mentioned towns.

Socrates expressed gratitude for the group’s initiative to contribute to the betterment of Palaweños.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Government of Palawan currently supports 240 Technical Vocational Scholars under the SPS Alay sa Kabataan-Education Program for Palaweños at the Dualtech Training Center in Laguna. Governor Socrates personally visited the training center last February.

Alongside the planned activities of the delegation, the SPS Alay sa Kabataan will conduct orientations for scholars and hold meetings with their parents in the towns of Taytay and Aborlan.