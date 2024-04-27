NEW YORK — The U.S. is currently de-prioritizing the negotiation of a free trade agreement (FTA) due to the upcoming presidential elections in November, yet the Philippines remains determined to secure a position at the forefront of discussions once the matter is revisited.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo noted that the U.S. typically does not engage in free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations during an election year.

Despite this historical trend, he expressed optimism that discussions could be reinitiated early in the following year, potentially leading to fruitful outcomes.

“There is strong support for the FTA business sector. So, if you talk to the U.S. National Business Council, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, or even the congressional delegations that have been visiting the Philippines, even with the people who are members of Congress, who have been discussing it. That’s why we are hopeful,” he told journalists participating in the Friends, Partners, and Allies program on Friday , April 26 (U.S. time).

The industries of electronics, garments, and agriculture stand to benefit should a FTA be established, which is why the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is actively pushing for it.

Currently, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is focusing on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) which includes Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, launched in May 2022.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai stated that the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) is crafted to bolster resilience, sustainability, inclusivity, economic growth, fairness, and competitiveness among its members.

This initiative aims to deepen cooperation, enhance stability, boost prosperity, promote development, and foster peace across the region.

The framework is strategically set up to deliver concrete benefits that will energize economic activities and investments, support sustainable and inclusive growth, and enhance the well-being of workers and consumers throughout the region.

Collectively, the 14 IPEF partners represent 40 percent of the world’s GDP and 28 percent of global trade in goods and services.

The initiation of the IPEF marked the start of deliberations on future talks concerning four main areas: trade; supply chains; clean energy, decarbonization, and infrastructure; and tax and anti-corruption. The structure of the IPEF is adaptable, giving partners the option not to participate in all four areas.

Rodolfo stated that despite its current status, the country will continue to persevere. He added that the Philippines is also looking forward to the full implementation of the IPEF.