The trade and industry department is urging Filipinos to start their Christmas shopping early to avoid price increases during the holiday season.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Usec. Ruth Castelo stated yesterday in the Laging Handa virtual briefing that if Filipinos can do their Christmas shopping early, it will save them money because prices tend to rise during this period.

“Kung kaya rin lang natin na mag-ipon na or mag-stock na ng mga ganitong produkto, puwede na tayong mamili habang hindi pa gumagalaw ang presyo,” she said.

“Eventually, tataas na naman ang presyo or ‘pag malapit na. Kapag nagmamadali na ang mga tao, hindi nila napapansin tumaas pala ang presyo or tinaas pala noong mga retailers or manufacturers iyong presyo so mas maganda na makabili na sila nang mas maaga,” Castelo added.

She stated that, while only products with longer expiration dates can be purchased, shopping should still be preferred that rushing when the holiday season arrives.

Her advice is to purchase products that are bundled.

“Mayroong mga savings iyan na mga P20 up to P70 na savings kapag bumibili sila ng bundled products,” she said.

She said the DTI will issue suggested retail prices (SRP) of Noche Buena items, such as hamon, keso de bola, sandwich spread, mayonnaise, pasta, macaroni, and others, in October or the first week of November.

