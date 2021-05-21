DTI urges consumers to report price freeze violators

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Palawan has urged local consumers to report retail establishments violating the price freeze order imposed by the national government in response to the African Swine Fever (ASF) problem.

The price freeze is pursuant to Section 6 of Republic Act (RA) 7581 or the Price Act, wherein prices of all basic necessities are automatically frozen at their prevailing price for 60 days unless earlier lifted or extended.

[Click here for the price freeze list of basic necessities list]

On May 10, President Rodrigo Duterte issued Proclamation No. 1143 declaring a state of calamity nationwide due to the AFC outbreak, freezing the prices of pork products as the ASF has affected the country’s hog industry.

The ASF has spread to 12 regions, 46 provinces, 493 cities and municipalities, and 2,571 barangays throughout the country. Palawan remains ASF-free since the outbreak started in 2019.

DTI-Palawan provincial director Hazel Salvador said Friday that establishments have remained compliant with the implementation of price freeze as per the department’s monitoring.

“So far ay wala pa naman tayo natatanggap na reklamo na lumalabag sa price freeze at wala pa kami nakitang lumalabag based sa monitoring naming,” Salvador said in a text message.

Based on the list provided by the department, price freeze takes effect on basic necessities such as canned sardines in tomato sauce, processed milk, coffee, detergent and laundry soap, bread, instant noodles, salt, bottled water, and candles.

The department stated that any retailers found selling above the listed prevailing prices without justifiable cause shall be meted with an administrative fine of up to one million pesos and/or a maximum of 10 years imprisonment.

Like this: Like Loading...

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts