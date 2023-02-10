The trade and industry department reminded consumers to be cautious when reading terms and conditions about promos as Valentine’s Day approaches.

Persival Narbonita, information officer of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Palawan, said that the mechanics of the promos should also benefit the welfare of consumers. The department also verifies if the sales promotion is with a certain company.

“Kasi minsan ginagawa ng iba ay papromo-promo pero walang approval ng opisina. Ina-assist at vina-validate kasi iyan, at ini-evaluate kung yong mechanics nila ay hindi para sa kanila. Dapat makinabang ang mga customer o consumers sa pa-promo para hindi one-sided lang,” he said.

Those establishments reported for deception in promotional mechanics will be visited by DTI and will receive notices. If concerns are neglected, the department will impose sanctions. They will be liable for the punishment provided under the Consumer Act.

No complaints yet received about promos of the establishments in Palawan, he added.

Aside from mechanics, consumers should consider the legitimacy of promotional offers they receive to avoid deception. In text messages, the numbers for promotional content should be made up of three or four numbers.

Meanwhile, DTI Palawan strengthens its campaign by utilizing legitimate online transaction platforms. As a result of joint administrative orders issued by government agencies to provide safe harbor, online platforms are now jointly liable with their merchants.

“Marami talagang naglipana na gusto rin kumita sa ibang pamamaraan to the expense ng mga taong naniniwala sa kanila,” Persival said.

“Ang nakaganda kasi sa lehitimong platform na dadaanan, meron kasi tayong batas sa DTI na safe harbor law. Kapag ang isang scammer ginamit nya ang legitimate online platform tapos hindi na siya ma-locate, itong online platform magiging co-principal, siya ang mananagot unlike before 2020 pababa,” he said.

About Post Author