DTI urged to monitor prices of learning gadgets

The Palawan provincial board has urged the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to closely monitor the prices of online learning gadgets against possible unfair profit or overpricing.

In an approved resolution, the provincial board asked the DTI to specifically monitoring the prices of laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other online learning equipment, to prevent scrupulous profiteers from taking advantage of the demand for such products.

Board member Ryan Maminta, author of the approved measure, said this is necessary to lessen the burden of parents who have children who will be attending classes when they open on August 24 under different learning delivery models.

Maminta said they will be depending heavily on the help of these digital gadgets for learning and their parents should not be taken advantage of.

“The adoption of distance learning by educational institutions and the use of the internet by the students, as well as work from home arrangements, may trigger an increase in the demand of tablets, laptops, and personal computers,” Maminta said.

On the same day, the board also approved a resolution requesting the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) to allocate funds for the possible inclusion of Palawan to the National Broadband Program (NBP) that will provide effective and efficient internet connection, particularly in remote areas.

“Kung maalala ninyo ay magkakaroon ng online learning ang mga estudyante. Sa Palawan po ay napakabagal ng ating internet connection kaya ito ay hiling lamang kung mapagbibigyan tayo,” Board member Cesario Benedito said.

