The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through its MSME Development Group (MDG), has partnered with TikTok Shop Philippines to propel Filipino micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into the digital age with the “Camp Asenso” learning session.

Held at the DTI head office from June 24 to 25, the learning session attracted a significant number of participants with 380 MSMEs attending both onsite and online. This overwhelming response underscores the MSMEs’ eagerness and readiness to embrace digital innovation and expand their reach.

The two-day program equipped MSMEs with practical knowledge and skills to leverage TikTok Shop for business growth in the thriving digital marketplace. Experts from TikTok Shop shared valuable insights on maximizing the platform’s features, along with a mock live selling session demonstrating effective marketing and product selling techniques.

As part of “Camp Asenso,” participants received comprehensive seller kits from TikTok to kickstart their live selling journeys. These kits included essential tools such as mini tripods, mini light-emitting diode (LED) lights, portable microphones, microphone clips, learning modules, notebooks, pens, and stickers. Equipped with these resources, MSME participants can produce high-quality content, connect with a wider audience, and unlock their e-commerce potential.

DTI-MSME Development Group Undersecretary Cris A. Roque emphasized the learning session’s significance in empowering MSMEs for sustainable growth.

“Let’s seize the opportunity to learn, connect, and grow together. With the strengths of TikTok and the unwavering support of the DTI, we can propel our businesses to new heights,” she stated, encouraging participants to fully engage in the learning opportunities presented by ‘Camp Asenso’.

Heeding the call of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for a “Bagong Pilipinas,” this initiative is part of the DTI’s goal to elevate enterprises and entrepreneurs. The DTI achieves this through various initiatives, including upskilling programs, digitalization efforts, and industry development projects aimed at increasing competitiveness and fostering business growth.

*** BASAHIN SA WIKANG FILIPINO ***

DTI at TikTok Shop Philippines, nagkaisa para isulong digital age sa mga MSME

Ang Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), sa pamamagitan ng MSME Development Group (MDG), ay nakipag-partner sa TikTok Shop Philippines upang itulak ang mga Filipino micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) patungo sa digital age sa pamamagitan ng “Camp Asenso” learning session.

Ginawa sa head office ng DTI noong June 24-25 ang learning session na nagkaroon ng malaking bilang ng mga kalahok na umabot sa 380 MSMEs na dumalo onsite at online.

Ayon sa DTI, ang matinding tugon na ito ay nagpapakita ng kagustuhan at kahandaan ng mga MSMEs na yakapin ang digital innovation at palawakin ang kanilang saklaw.

Ang dalawang araw na programa ay nagbigay sa mga MSMEs ng praktikal na kaalaman at kasanayan upang magamit ang TikTok Shop para sa paglago ng negosyo sa lumalagong digital marketplace. Ang mga eksperto mula sa TikTok Shop ay nagbahagi ng mahahalagang impormasyon sa kung paano mapapakinabangan ang mga tampok ng platform, kasama ang isang mock live selling session na nagpakita ng mga epektibong teknik sa marketing at pagbebenta ng produkto.

Bilang bahagi ng “Camp Asenso,” nakatanggap ang mga kalahok ng seller kits mula sa TikTok upang simulan ang kanilang live selling journeys. Kasama sa mga kit na ito ang mga mahahalagang kagamitan tulad ng mini tripods, mini light-emitting diode (LED) lights, portable microphones, microphone clips, learning modules, notebooks, pens, at stickers. Sa tulong ng mga resources na ito, ang mga MSME participants ay maaaring makagawa ng mataas na kalidad na content, makipag-ugnayan sa mas malawak na audience, at ma-unlock ang kanilang e-commerce potential.

Binigyang-diin ni DTI-MSME Development Group Undersecretary Cris Roque ang kahalagahan ng learning session sa pagbibigay kapangyarihan sa mga MSMEs para sa sustainable growth.

“Let’s seize the opportunity to learn, connect, and grow together. With the strengths of TikTok and the unwavering support of the DTI, we can propel our businesses to new heights,” aniya.

Hinihikayat niya rin ang mga kalahok na lubos na makibahagi sa mga learning opportunities na inihandog ng “Camp Asenso”.

Sa pagtugon sa panawagan ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. para sa isang “Bagong Pilipinas,” ang inisyatibang ito ay bahagi ng layunin ng DTI na itaas ang mga negosyo at mga negosyante.

Naabot ito ng DTI sa pamamagitan ng iba’t ibang inisyatiba, kasama na ang upskilling programs, digitalization efforts, at mga proyektong pang-industriya na naglalayong pataasin ang competitiveness at pagyamanin ang paglago ng negosyo.