The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) MIMAROPA Region signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO), Korea Invention Promotion Association (KIPA), and SAGANA Marinduque Agriculture Cooperative to foster collaboration, innovation, and sustainable economic growth through an IP Sharing Project for the aforementioned cacao-based cooperative.

DTI MIMAROPA OIC-Regional Director Rodolfo Mariposque led the signing with DTI Marinduque Provincial Director Roniel Macatol, SAGANA Chairwoman Donna Lecaroz, and KIPA General Manager Joohyun Ryu on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, in Santa Cruz, Marinduque.

The IP Sharing Project aims to contribute significantly to the growing cacao industry in the region through research and development, and world class technology.

Moreover, on Thursday, August 10, 2023, KIPA and KIPO collaborated with DTI MIMAROPA to hand over an uraro drying technology that improves the shelf life and quality of uraro starch. This starch is the primary raw material used by the Bahi Agricultural Fisheries Association (BAFA) for the production of its arrowroot cookies and other products.

In 2021, KIPA granted BAFA an uraro processing equipment to improve the local productivity of the uraro farmers of Gasan in Marinduque.

The drying technology serves as an aftercare project of the aforementioned international project grant.