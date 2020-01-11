Sat. Jan 11th, 2020

DTI set to destroy confiscated illegal consumer products

Jan 11, 2020 Rachel Ganancial

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is set to destroy confiscted illegal consumer goods stored in its warehouse, as soon as it gets a clearance from the Commission on Audit (COA).

DTI information officer Persival Narborita said the confiscated items are an assortment of goods confiscated during their quarterly inspections.

He added these are goods which failed to pass quality control and without Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) stickers.

“Kadalasan ‘yan ay mga daluyan ng mga kuryente, mga PVC pipe na walang mga tatak o posibleng mga inidoro, upuan, mga ilaw, kadalasan mga ganyan. Dati may mga electric fan at TV pa, plantsa,” Narborita said.

He said that the confiscated illegal products was supposed to be destructed late last year but did not push ahead because of the delay of the approval from the Commission on Audit (COA).

“Dapat between November-December o October kaso hindi pa na-push through pa kasi kailangan pa ng pahintulot ng COA, Commission on Audit. Magri-request pa don sa region. Kapag walang approval ay hindi pa natin pwede i-destruct kasi nagiging property na ng government, confiscated na siya,” he said.

Narbonita said that the regional office would push through the destruction to avoid the overloading of their warehouse with possible confiscation in 2020.

“Kasi syempre kung may mahuli kami sa sunod na mga panahon ay baka mapuno na ang bodega. Posible ‘yan na abutin ng October, consumers’ month, isa ‘yan (destruction) sa magiging highlight. Ayaw din naman din natin magtagal,” he said.

